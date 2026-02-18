Nilgai death triggers quarantine of herbivores at Gadag’s Binkadakatti Zoo

GADAG : Herbivorous animals at Gadag’s Binkadakatti Zoo are quarantined after a nilgai died due to Haemorrhagic Septicaemia (HS) infection. As a precaution, visitors are currently restricted from herbivore enclosures, while carnivorous animals such as lions and tigers remain open for viewing.

The incident raised concern among forest officials, especially after the death of blackbucks at Belagavi Zoo some months ago. Timely intervention, medication, quarantine measures and strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures helped contain the infection, with no further deaths reported.

The zoo houses over 200 herbivores, including 40 nilgais.

The incident occurred in February first week. Blood samples were sent to the Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals in Bengaluru and smear tests to the Veterinary College in Gadag, which confirmed HS infection.