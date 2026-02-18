Siddaramaiah will reveal decision on leadership at right time: DKS

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Tuesday that he along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress high command had jointly taken a decision on the leadership issue. “We will reveal the decision at the right time. It was not taken secretly. Siddaramaiah will convey the message to the people at an appropriate time,” he told reporters here.
On Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa’s remarks against some Congress leaders making statements on leadership change in the state, Shivakumar said he will not react to Mahadevappa or other leaders.
On legislators’ foreign trips, Shivakumar said he has no information about it. “I have no information about any trip. I came to know about it through the media. I don’t know whether it is their personal or sponsored trips. As KPCC president, I will not interfere in this matter,’’ he added.
Govt land for Cong bhavans
Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar confirmed that government land will be used to construct Congress bhavans across the state.
Responding to BJP leaders’ allegation that government land is being identified to build Congress bhavans, he said 100 such bhavans will be built to mark the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi’s Congress presidency. “We will allot 5,000 to 10,000 sq ft of land for Congress bhavans in district and taluk headquarters,’’ he said.
Slamming Opposition parties, Shivakumar said, “During the BJP rule, land was allotted in more than 100 places in Bengaluru for various trusts. Land given to Chanakya University is worth Rs 10 crore per acre. But the BJP government allotted 100 acres of land at Rs 50 lakh per acre and collected crores in the name of CSR fund. The BJP government misused power. Without allotment of land, how was the RSS office built?’’
He said BJP leaders need not lecture us. Let them make allegations. We have taken a decision to build our party’s offices which are like temples to us. It is our duty and I will definitely do it. We are allotting land as per norms. Those against it may approach a court of law,” he said.