Siddaramaiah will reveal decision on leadership at right time: DKS

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Tuesday that he along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress high command had jointly taken a decision on the leadership issue. “We will reveal the decision at the right time. It was not taken secretly. Siddaramaiah will convey the message to the people at an appropriate time,” he told reporters here.

On Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa’s remarks against some Congress leaders making statements on leadership change in the state, Shivakumar said he will not react to Mahadevappa or other leaders.

On legislators’ foreign trips, Shivakumar said he has no information about it. “I have no information about any trip. I came to know about it through the media. I don’t know whether it is their personal or sponsored trips. As KPCC president, I will not interfere in this matter,’’ he added.

Govt land for Cong bhavans

Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar confirmed that government land will be used to construct Congress bhavans across the state.

Responding to BJP leaders’ allegation that government land is being identified to build Congress bhavans, he said 100 such bhavans will be built to mark the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi’s Congress presidency. “We will allot 5,000 to 10,000 sq ft of land for Congress bhavans in district and taluk headquarters,’’ he said.