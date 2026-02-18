Two groups pelt stones at each other in Vijayapura Extension, communal clash averted

CHIKKAMAGALURU : Monday night, an alleged incident of stone pelting at the residence of a Hindu person by youths from another community in the Vijayapura Extension had the potential to escalate into a communal clash.

With mutual suspicion between the communities, hundreds of youths from both factions congregated in front of the Basavanahalli police station. Reports suggested that four to five youths from the rival community were hurling stones at Hindu residences, for the past week.

The minors, identified as Hussein and Hafsad, were reportedly assaulted, and admitted to the District Government Hospital. An FIR was filed against Vishva Hindu Parishad leader Santhosh Kotyan and Bajrang Dal leader Shyam V Gowda on charges of disturbing the peace and assaulting with lethal weapons.

The situation now appears to be tranquil. The law-abiding citizens hope that no political ramifications will be attached to this incident.