US Ambassador Sergio Gor meets Siddaramaiah, discusses AI, tech ties and US firms in Karnataka

Sergio Gor said talks with Siddaramaiah focused on Bengaluru’s role in India–US partnerships, with Karnataka hosting over 700 American companies.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah welcomes US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor at his official residence ‘Kaveri’ in Bengaluru on Tuesday
BENGALURU: US Ambassador Sergio Gor, who met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on Tuesday, said they discussed the strength of the United States’ partnerships in Bengaluru and the promise of AI and emerging tech. “Great meeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today! We discussed the strength of the United States’ partnerships in Bengaluru and the promise of AI and emerging tech. The state of Karnataka hosts over 700 US companies!” he stated after the meeting.

Siddaramaiah stated that they had a cordial interaction. “Mr Sergio Gor, Ambassador of the United States to India, paid a courtesy call at my official residence, Cauvery. We had a cordial interaction and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest. Karnataka values its engagement with global partners and remains committed to strengthening international cooperation,” the CM posted on X.

On Monday, Gor met Bangaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, who had also taken him on an autorickshaw ride. “Over some masala dosa & strong coffee at Filter Coffee, Indiranagar, we had an engaging conversation on the growing India-US partnership, especially in trade, technology, and innovation, following the interim trade agreement. Also introduced him to Namma Auto. A memorable ride indeed,” the MP tweeted.

