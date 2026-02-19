Captain Arvind Sharma inspired many to take to the skies passes away

BENGALURU: Capt Arvind Sharma, aviation entrepreneur who helped shape India’s recreational flying movement and inspired hundreds to take to the skies, passed away early Tuesday, following a cardiac arrest. He was 56.
Chairman and CEO of Agni Aerosports Adventure Academy, popularly known as Agni Aviation, Capt. Sharma had been under treatment at Sakra Hospital after suffering breathing discomfort since Tuesday. He was declared dead in the early hours of Wednesday, family members said. The funeral is scheduled for Thursday post noon. He is survived by wife Sapna, son Agni Sharma, family, and a vast network of students, aviators and colleagues whose lives he shaped.
Trained as a computer engineer, Capt. Sharma’s life changed course after a government scholarship introduced him to flying. What began as curiosity soon became a calling. From its base in Bengaluru, Agni Aviation grew into one of India’s respected institutions for flight training, microlight flying and adventure aviation. At a time when general aviation remained niche, Capt. Sharma built pathways for enthusiasts, hobbyists and future pilots to experience the thrill of flight.
Students recall him as a hands-on mentor, at home in the cockpit, classroom or hangar, patiently explaining aerodynamics to newcomers or discussing safety protocols with pilots. The academy faced its darkest chapter in 2004 when a Cessna aircraft crashed shortly after take-off from Jakkur Aerodrome, killing actress Soundarya, pilot Joy Philip and others.
Capt. Sharma was a multifaceted personality. A passionate sports and fitness enthusiast, he helped found the Royal Mysore Sailing Club in Mysuru to encourage Indian participation in sailing and water sports. In 1999, he ventured into manufacturing of microlight aircraft, approved by DGCA, and sold and serviced over 100 aircraft to various government sectors and private owners.
He carried out cloud seeding for Karnataka, Maharashtra, and united Andhra Pradesh between 2003 and 2009. Fascinated by law and public policy, he also studied law and briefly practised as an advocate, often lending his voice to protect aviation spaces. He was vocal about preserving Jakkur as a hub for aviation enthusiasts and concerned over infrastructure developments that compromised the airfield’s ecosystem.
His friend Air Marshal BK Pandey told TNIE, “His demise at a young age is a tragedy for the family, and also a tremendous loss to civil aviation in Bengaluru.’’