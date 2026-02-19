Captain Arvind Sharma inspired many to take to the skies passes away

BENGALURU: Capt Arvind Sharma, aviation entrepreneur who helped shape India’s recreational flying movement and inspired hundreds to take to the skies, passed away early Tuesday, following a cardiac arrest. He was 56.

Chairman and CEO of Agni Aerosports Adventure Academy, popularly known as Agni Aviation, Capt. Sharma had been under treatment at Sakra Hospital after suffering breathing discomfort since Tuesday. He was declared dead in the early hours of Wednesday, family members said. The funeral is scheduled for Thursday post noon. He is survived by wife Sapna, son Agni Sharma, family, and a vast network of students, aviators and colleagues whose lives he shaped.

Trained as a computer engineer, Capt. Sharma’s life changed course after a government scholarship introduced him to flying. What began as curiosity soon became a calling. From its base in Bengaluru, Agni Aviation grew into one of India’s respected institutions for flight training, microlight flying and adventure aviation. At a time when general aviation remained niche, Capt. Sharma built pathways for enthusiasts, hobbyists and future pilots to experience the thrill of flight.