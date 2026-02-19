International throwball champions receive grand welcome in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Indian athletes who won the international throwball tournament held in Cambodia received a grand welcome at Kempegowda International Airport in Devanahalli on February 16.

The team defeated Malaysia in a closely contested final, winning 25-23, 23-25, 25-21. Among the players were Akshay and Chandan Reddy, students of Endeavours International School in Bengaluru.

Parents, school management, and supporters received the team. The athletes were later congratulated and honoured by the school’s chairman, M.L. Sivashankar. Following their victory, the team also met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and shared their experience of the tournament.