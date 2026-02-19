JDS for hard bargain with BJP, to hold rally in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The JDS leadership is planning to hold a mega rally in the city on March 8 in a bid to galvanise the party.

JDS is trying to drive a hard bargain with BJP. The party wants to stake claim for chief minister’s post when elections to the state assembly will be held in 2028.

Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council, recently taunted JDS saying that it can get the CM’s post if it wins 113 out of 224 seats. Union Minister and State JDS chief HD Kumarswamy, however, said “this is not the time to deliberate on who should become the Chief Minister. There is still ample time for that.”

JDS has recently appointed heads to its district units. The party is aiming to win 80 seats in the 2028 assembly polls, a JDS leader said. The party expects at least 90-100 seats from BJP and is open for negotiation, he said.

As a beginning, JDS wants to contest at least 100-120 out of the 369 seats in the polls to five city municipal corporations under Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). As per the Supreme Court’s direction the GBA polls should be held by June 30.

JDS has a strong base in Bengaluru West, especially in Yeshwantpur, Dasarahalli and Bengaluru South assembly constituencies, said a JDS leader close to former prime minister HD Deve Gowda.