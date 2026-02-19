Karnataka govt restricts media persons’ movements at Vidhana Soudha

BENGALURU: The state government has restricted media personnel from taking sound bites of chief minister, deputy chief minister, ministers, and other officials anywhere other than the west side portico of Vidhana Soudha. In a letter addressed to the Department of Information and Public Relations, the secretary of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) stated that the move was taken citing security concerns.

The decision has received criticism from opposition parties, who accused the government of clipping press freedom and limiting media access to elected representatives.

Such restrictions were put in place earlier as well. Successive governments have initiated restrictions on media at Vidhana Soudha, but revoked them following criticism. In the letter, the DPAR officer mentioned that the media persons cannot follow the CM or ministers for bites, but have to take them at the designated place.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said that to hide its failures and corruption, government has exhibited its anti-democratic, authoritarian attitude by attempting to impose control over the media. He chided CM Siddaramaiah, saying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi carries a copy of the Constitution wherever he goes and talks about freedom of press.