Karnataka HC calls Mysore Kirloskar land lease to KIAMS sham, orders auction of Harihar property

BENGALURU: Execution of the lease deed by the ex-management of the Mysore Kirloskar Ltd., in liquidation a few days before it was winding up to transfer six acres, 29 guntas of land worth several crores to a related party, Kirloskar Institute of Advanced Management Studies (KIAMS), for a monthly paltry sum of Rs 1,250 for 28 years in Harihara of Davanagere district is nothing but a sham, bogus, fraudulent, and illegal step, said the Karnataka High Court.

The HC directed the Official Liquidator (OL) to take possession of the property and put it for public auction to realise the fair market value for making payment to the creditors.

The court said that the KIAMS may also participate in public auction proceedings, if they so desire. The KIAMS is liable to pay market rent of the assets in its possession from the date of the lease deed till possession is taken over by the OL, for which the approved valuer will assess the market rent of the assets in question, the court added.

A division bench of Justice DK Singh and Justice Venkatesh Naik T passed the order, allowing the Original Side Appeal filed by the OL of the Mysore Kirloskar Ltd., questioning the order dated July 21, 2015, passed by the company Court in the company application.

On July 29, 2011, the OL filed an application before the company court seeking to declare the lease deed as void against the OL as it was executed a few days prior to the presentation of the company's petition before the court, which was on March 14, 2000, and consequential cancellation of the lease agreement. The same was dismissed on the ground that it was barred by the limitation.