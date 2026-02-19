Karnataka man found dead in Dublin; family awaits post-mortem report

MANGALURU: A 31-year-old man from Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada was found dead at his residence in Ireland's Dublin, leaving his family in deep shock and grief.

Sanjo Sunil had travelled to Dublin 28 days ago and was staying with his wife Lishma, a nurse working in Ireland.

Sunil was found dead at his residence in Dublin two days ago. Lishma has been hospitalised following the incident.

Family members in Kutrupady said they are yet to receive official confirmation regarding the cause of death.

“We do not know what exactly happened. A post-mortem of the body is likely to be conducted on Friday. Only after that will we get clarity on the cause of death,” the relative said.

The family has decided to repatriate Sanjo’s body to his native place in Kadaba once the legal formalities are completed.

“We have no other relatives in Dublin. That is why we do not have much information about the incident. We are depending entirely on official communication. Once the procedures are over, we plan to bring his body back home,” the relative added.