Karnataka RTC firm on stir today even after govt assurance

BENGALURU: With the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of trade unions of four state-run transport corporations calling for a “Bengaluru chalo” protest on Thursday, the state government on Wednesday announced that it will clear 26 months’ salary arrears of employees and officers of the corporations.

Office-bearers of JAC, however, maintained that discussions on the quantum of wage hike remained inconclusive. They said they will go ahead with the protest on Thursday. Bus services will not be affected as only employees, who are off duty, will participate in the protest.

According to a notification issued by the government, special grants of Rs 1,271.92 crore will be released towards arrears.

Arrears for 14 of the demand for 34 months — from January 1, 2022, to February 28, 2023 — will be paid based on the recommendations of a one-member committee headed by retired official Srinivasa Murthy. This component involves Rs 718.93 crore.

In addition, arrears for 12 months -- from January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021, amounting to Rs 552.99 crore -- will be released. The government issued an order to commence negotiations with the trade unions to finalise the percentage of wage increase, which will take effect from April 1, 2025.

Explaining the reasons for the delay, the notification stated that wage revision was announced in March 2023 without any budgetary allocation, and the arrears issue was referred to the committee.