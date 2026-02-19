Minister Eshwar Khandre seeks 1 per cent of budget grants for forest, environment

BENGALURU: Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Wednesday said the department has requested the chief minister to allocate 1% of the total state budget for forests and environment. “The wildlife population in the state is increasing, but not the forest area. To address this and to increase the green cover, a lot of fund is required,” he told reporters.

The state budget for the coming fiscal is estimated to be around Rs 4.5 lakh crore. “We have sought for Rs 4,500 crore in the budget. This is because around 60% is utilised in administrative work like paying salaries. We also need around Rs 1,000 crore for conflict mitigation efforts and another Rs 500 crore for the immediate relocation of tribals and forest dwellers,” he said.

Khandre stressed that one of the reasons for man-animal conflicts is the reduction in forest areas. “There is a need to relocate tribals. In Kudremukh Wildlife Sanctuary alone, 300 families have given their in-principal approval to relocate. For this, the department requires Rs 300 crore. Forest dwellers and tribals in other forest patches have also been listed for relocation, but funds are required,” he said.