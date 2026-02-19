R Ashoka alleges Rs 75 crore aid withheld for orphan children, slams Karnataka govt over foreign trips

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, R Ashoka, accused the state government of not releasing Rs 75 crore grants for 26,334 orphan children registered in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, the BJP leader said the government has the responsibility to take care of the children orphaned due to various factors, including Covid-19, and the children get around Rs 4,000 per month, but the funds are not released. While MLAs are going on foreign tours to New Zealand and Australia, the government is neglecting the poor children, he said.

“Why have they not released the funds for poor children for seven months? Who is responsible for it?” he questioned. The government is bankrupt, but the MLAs are going on foreign tours, he said.

Ashoka said now the Chief Minister is preparing to present the Budget, but the government has not released funds allocated in the previous budget for the schemes. He said the administration has taken a hit due to Congress’s internal fights.

The BJP leader also alleged that the government, which is not clearing contractors’ pending bills, is giving contracts to contractors from Andhra Pradesh and taking a commission from them. Works in Kalyana Karnataka have been given to contractors from Telangana, he said.