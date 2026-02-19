Safari to open in Bandipur, Nagarahole tiger reserves with curbs

BENGALURU: After nearly 100 days of closure, wildlife safari in Bandipur and Nagarahole Tiger Reserves will start operations with restrictions, Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre said. He gave in-principle approval on Wednesday, and the safari will open in another two days.

Safaris were closed from November 7 due to increasing man-animal conflict, to stop misuse of vehicles, prevent staffers being diverted from their duty and address more important issues.

Under the first trial phase, a maximum of 50 safari vehicles will be permitted per day. Only safari buses will be allowed, and timings are trimmed from the earlier eight hours a day. The number of trips each vehicle makes has also been reduced. Safari trips will start from 6.30am onwards, and will be permitted for five hours a day in Bandipur, six hours in Sunkadakatte and four hours in N’hole eco tourism zones.

All vehicles will be fitted with GPS and trackers to track movements. The government announced this decision based on the report submitted by the technical committee comprising of the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, officials from the Wildlife Institute of India, Indian Institute of Forest Management and an independent expert.