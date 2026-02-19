Transgenders seek Rs 200 crore in Karnataka budget

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Transgender and gender-diverse minorities have urged the state government to allocate Rs 200 crore in the upcoming budget for the development of the community as per the Congress’ pre-poll promise.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Transgender and Gender Minorities Union chief Megha Malnad said that the Congress government had announced in its election manifesto about reserving an annual allocation of Rs 200 crore for the welfare of transgender and gender minorities, but failed to implement its promise even after three years in power.

“The government should not drag its feet and should keep its promise. It should compulsorily announce a fund for us in the upcoming budget. This is not an of sympathy, as it is our constitutional right to leading a dignified life, job security and health,” Malnad said. The union has placed a charter of demands before the government, including constitution of a development corporation and separate budget of a minimum of Rs 250 crore for the all-round development of the community.

“Shelter, hostels and short stay homes should be built for us. Nearly 500 houses should be distributed every year. For those who are interested in agricultural activities, two acres of cultivable land should be sanctioned. Grassland should be distributed on lease basis to transgender and gender minorities,” Malnad said.

Other demands included bank-link-based projects for entrepreneurial ventures with a subsidy of Rs 2 lakh for each person, interest-free loans, hike in Mytri monthly pension to Rs 2,000 and old age pension to Rs 5,000 per month. “We should be provided one per cent reservation in government jobs. Free gender confirmation surgery should be provided in government hospitals,” Megha added.