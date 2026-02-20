Bagalkot SP injured in stone-pelting during Shivaji Jayanti procession

BENGALURU: Bagalkot Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Goyal sustained a head injury after a stone-pelting incident during a Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti procession in the city’s old area on Thursday.

Police said the incident occurred when the procession was passing near Pankha Masjid, one of the city’s oldest mosques, where miscreants allegedly threw stones from the mosque. One of the stones struck the SP, who sustained a head injury but is said to be out of danger.

Following the incident, the situation turned tense, and police struggled to control the crowd. Videos that went viral showed police attempting to manage both people offering prayers at the mosque and participants in the procession.

Later on, police arrested eight people, including prime accused Tanveen Hawaldar, in connection with the incident. Prohibitory orders have been imposed in the city until the night of February 24, restricting the gathering of four or more people at one place to control the situation.

Sources said tensions escalated when the procession reached near the mosque and loud DJ music was played.

“The procession began arriving near the mosque at around 10:00 pm when the Muslims were offering special Ramzan prayers in the mosque. Due to the loud sound, it was not possible for the people praying to hear anything. At that point, some persons from the Masjid threw stones at the procession which hit SP who was standing near the police van kept across the entrance of the mosque,” said an eyewitness.

Later at midnight, some miscreants torched a few pushcarts used by vegetable vendors. Meanwhile, the situation remains tense but under control in the city. Police have been deployed in sensitive areas to prevent any untoward incident.