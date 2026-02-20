BJP executive meet slams ruling Congress in Karnataka, hails Centre's VB-G RAM G Act, Vande Mataram move

BENGALURU: State BJP on Thursday passed three resolutions accusing the ruling Congress of administrative failures, corruption and diversion of SC/ST welfare grants, and another lauding the Union government for introducing the VB-G RAM G Act and granting national anthem status for Vande Mataram at its executive committee meeting here.

In the resolutions against the ruling Congress, the BJP leaders alleged that the Siddaramaiah government celebrated 1,000 days of assuming power without any achievement. It was only a publicity stunt and had nothing to do with the common man.

Accusing the government of encouraging corruption, they said multi-crore scams have happened in the Valmiki Development Corporation, MUDA, and the Excise Department. Large-scale irregularities have taken place in the implementation of the Gruhalakshmi guarantee scheme, they alleged.

Referring to the delay in clearance of contractors’ dues, the BJP leaders alleged that officials are seeking 60% commission from the contractors. Drug trafficking is rampant across the state, they charged.

The government has no concern for farmers, who are in distress due to price rise and crash in prices of their produce, they said and alleged even government employees attempted suicide due the “pressure” on them.