BWSSB chief Manohar to join global advisory group

BENGALURU: The Smart Water Networks (SWAN) Forum, a leading global voice for the smart water sector, has announced the formation of its 5th Senior Utility Advisory Group (UAG), and Ram Prasath Manohar, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) chairman, has been selected to join this elite global committee.

Notably, Manohar is the only utility leader from India appointed to this cohort. He joins five other global smart water experts representing utilities from Australia, Canada, Portugal, Brazil and US.

Advancing India’s Smart Water Vision on a global stage, the selected UAG members will collaborate to explore concrete utility challenges, uncover regional trends, and identify strategic research priorities. Chosen for their extensive industry contributions, this cohort will support SWAN’s future planning and review global initiatives, a release stated.

Speaking on his appointment, Ram Prasath Manohar stated, “BWSSB has successfully adopted world-class, AI-driven technologies to elevate the city’s infrastructure. I personally resonate with the vision of SWAN and look forward to working closely with the UAG to drive practical solutions to the complex water challenges we face today.”