Changing preferences: Bangalore IHM intake drops; ST seats remain unfilled

BENGALURU: Admissions to the Institute of Hotel Management, Bangalore, have seen a noticeable dip in the years following the Covid-19 pandemic, reflecting changing career preferences and structural shifts in hospitality education. The decline, though, has raised concerns about access for students from remote regions, and filling of reserved category seats.

Against an annual intake of 271 seats, enrolment dropped from 265 in 2023 to 253 in 2024, and further to 246 in 2025. The gap is more pronounced among Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, with only six of 21 reserved seats filled in 2025.

Pramod Naick, head of Department of Food and Beverage Service and Rooms division, said the pandemic continues to shape career decisions. “During Covid-19, the hospitality sector saw massive job losses. Modest starting salaries and long working hours make the field less attractive compared to other sectors, and has led to fewer students enrolling,” he said, adding that these perceptions may take years to fade.

He also noted a growing tilt towards private institutions. “Students can receive similar education, exposure and opportunities at government colleges like IHM, at nearly one-fourth the fees charged by private institutions,” Naick said.

Principal D Venkatesan expressed concern over unfilled Scheduled Tribe (ST) seats and stressed the need for targeted outreach. “Over the past two years, several reserved seats have remained vacant. We plan to write to district collectors in tribal and remote areas to sponsor eligible candidates and spread awareness about our courses,” he said.