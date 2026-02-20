Coastal Karnataka pushes back against IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge's communal' remarks

MANGALURU: More than 40 new IT companies have established operations in Coastal Karnataka over the past two years, industry and community stakeholders said on Thursday, pushing back against claims that Mangaluru’s perceived communal image is deterring investors. The joint statement follows recent remarks by IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge, suggesting that investor hesitation was linked to concerns about the region’s image.

Representatives of CII, CREDAI, Silicon Beach Program and other industry organisations said recent commentary and social media discussions had cast doubt on safety and harmony of Mangaluru and the wider Coastal Karnataka region. However, they maintained that investment trends and growth indicators present a different picture.

In addition to the 40-plus new IT firms, the statement said the region has generated over 8,000 new IT jobs during the same period. “Today, the tech ecosystem includes more than 400 startups, 250 technology companies and over 25,000 professionals. Three homegrown tech firms were acquired in the last two years, bringing in total investments of around USD 250 million, with acquiring companies committing to expand further in the region.”

Stakeholders said these developments demonstrate sustained investor confidence in what is increasingly referred to as the ‘Silicon Beach of India’.