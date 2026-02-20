Karnataka bolsters investment in tech partnerships; signs two letters of intent at AI Impact Summit

BENGALURU: The state department of electronics, information technology, biotechnology and science and technology has signed two letters of intent (LoIs) on Thursday on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit being held in New Delhi. One was signed with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) in Katowice, Poland, and the other was with the organisers of VivaTech, one of Europe’s leading startup and innovation events.

The LoI with the CCI includes a proposal to establish a Karnataka–Katowice digital and gaming corridor; collaboration in AI, deep tech, gaming and immersive technologies; advanced digital solutions; startup and innovation exchange through shared incubation; acceleration programmes and soft-landing mechanism; joint demo days, investor connects and innovation missions to enable cross-border market access; academic and research partnerships, including joint R&D programmes and applied research pilots and formation of a joint task force to identify pilot projects and develop an implementation roadmap.

The LoI with VivaTech will see the two parties work on curated participation of Karnataka startups at VivaTech in Paris and reciprocal European participation at Bengaluru Tech Summit; collaboration across AI, climate tech; co-hosted innovation challenges, enterprise matchmaking and venture capital engagement; mutual promotion of flagship events and structured country or regional focus participation and identification of scalable programmes and areas in which to sign MoU.