Karnataka education experts call for 'blind evaluation' to avoid SSLC, PU paper recheck

BENGALURU: Even as the SSLC and PU 2 Exam-1 are about to begin by the end of February, discussions and debates are going on among education experts and child rights activists whether the evaluators are bound by any rules while evaluating the exam papers.

With a view to prevent the mental and financial strain of opting for revaluation of papers in cases of unsatisfactory results and make it hassle-free for students and evaluators, experts have suggested that a “blind evaluation system” can be adopted.

The Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) provides students an option to apply for revaluation by paying a free if the students are not happy with their scores when the results are out. And every year, thousands of students apply for revaluation of SSLC and PU 2 exam papers citing various reasons.

Child Rights Trust Executive Director Vasudev Sharma said, “Earlier, there was a blind evaluation system for post-graduate exams where two different evaluators examined the papers and gave scores. The best score given the two examiners would be considered or given the benefit of doubt. I think it is better to implement the same again, so that the students don’t have to suffer or their parents have to be burdened with paying thousands of rupees in case it is more than one subject.”