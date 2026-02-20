Karnataka farmer grows 42 varieties of wheat on 30,000 sqft plot

HUBBALLI: Chandrappa Hadimani, a farmer in Malali village, located 15km away from Hubballi district headquarters, has cultivated 42 varieties of wheat on his 30,000 sq feet agriculture plot to test which one will adapt to the local soil and climate. These include some rare varieties, including Paigambari, a crop cultivated in ancient Indus valley. Hadimani’s wheat crop will be ready for harvest in a few weeks.

Hadimani cultivated all varieties of wheat with the seeds he collected from Sahaja Samruddha, a farmers’ network.

“This is the second year he is cultivating so many varieties of wheat. Last year, too, there was a similar experiment, but the yield was unsatisfactory. This year, we hope that it will be a great success,” said G Krishna Prasad, the director of Sahaja Samrudda.

Hadimani said he cultivated these varieties as a rabi crop. “Wheat is a temperate crop cultivated post monsoon, and does not need much water. We have brought all these varieties from various parts of the country, including Karnataka, Odisha, Gujarat, Maharastra, Punjab and Assam,” he informed.

The plots were divided and numbered before cultivation. “We are studying the growth and yield and categorising them to find the best varieties for local cultivation. Some are very unique in nature.