Karnataka PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi: 'Commission' in govt contracts will continue

BELAGAVI: Igniting a debate over transparency in public contracting, Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi said the practice of offering “commissions” for government works “existed earlier, exists now and will continue in the future”.

Responding to allegations that contractors pay commissions to secure government projects, the minister told reporters that the issue would be difficult to eliminate entirely.

He blamed the previous BJP government for the current financial burden faced by infrastructure departments.

Jarkiholi revealed that there was nearly Rs 12,000 crore in pending dues in his department when the present government assumed office. While Rs 3,000 crore has already been cleared, payments worth Rs 9,000 crore are still pending.

“Development works cannot be stopped. Contractors naturally participate in tenders where they feel comfortable,” he said.