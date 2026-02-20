Karnataka revenue dept to probe into SLAOs laxity slur

BENGALURU: The Revenue department plans to conduct an inquiry into all Special Land Acquisition Officers (SLAOs) in the state. These officers are involved in the survey and valuation of properties, and also collection of final bills and receipts and submission of reports.

This decision was taken following a recent observation by the Supreme Court while hearing civil appeals of 2026 arising out of SLP(C) 215-216/2023. The apex court had noted that the rising number of appeals were due to lackadaisical functioning and possible official connivance, as in many cases even copy applications were not filed within the prescribed time.

Principal Secretary, Revenue department, Rajendra Kumar Kataria said an inquiry is being carried out into SLAOs in the department. In the meantime, the process to digitize all the documents and functions has also been taken up. The basic work of SLAOs is also being captured.

As per Revenue department data, there are around 160 SLAOs in Karnataka, who are involved with the Irrigation department, Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board,

Bangalore Development Authority, Industries and Railways departments and National Highways Authority of India.