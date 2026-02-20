Karnataka to experience harsh summer from March, heat wave predicted too

BENGALURU: If February temperatures appear to be soaring in Karnataka, then listen to what the weatherman has to say: it’s going to be a harsh summer from March to May, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

As per a long range forecast issued by the department on Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be above normal from March to May 2026 in most parts of India, except some regions of south peninsular India which include Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The IMD has issued a red alert for most parts of north interior Karnataka during March-May 2026 with a forecast of severe heat wave conditions. The heat wave duration, however, will be of 3-6 days, followed by a break in weather conditions. The weatherman has also forecast above normal minimum temperatures over most parts of coastal and north interior Karnataka for the same period.

According to IMD officials, “Above normal maximum temperature is predicted for entire Karnataka from March to May 2026. Maximum probability (65% to 75%) is predicted over costal Karnataka.”