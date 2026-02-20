KSTDC wants KGA to allow corporate nominees to play league tourneys

BENGALURU: A controversy has erupted at Karnataka Golf Association (KGA) after a government-run tourism body urged the elite club to relax its rules and allow corporate nominees to participate in its flagship Karnataka Premier League (KPL), triggering unease among long-standing members.

The seventh edition of KPL, which teed off on February 6 and features 432 golfers across 24 teams competing over four weekends, is widely regarded as one of India’s most successful club-level golf leagues. But the tournament is now overshadowed by this intervention.

At the centre of the row is a letter from the managing director of Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), which “strongly recommended” that the Association permit nominees of corporate associates -- currently a non-voting, time-bound membership category -- to take part in club tournaments, including KPL.

KGA’s existing Rule 12.12.15 explicitly bars such nominees from participating in inter-club and club competitions. An amendment to revisit this restriction had been scheduled for discussion at a special general meeting on February 5, but the meeting was called off on technical grounds.

Despite acknowledging the rule, the KSTDC letter termed the exclusion of corporate nominees as “discriminatory” and argued that corporate entities contribute significantly to Karnataka’s industrial and tourism ecosystem. This has not gone down well with many members.