KSTDC wants KGA to allow corporate nominees to play league tourneys

BENGALURU: A controversy has erupted at Karnataka Golf Association (KGA) after a government-run tourism body urged the elite club to relax its rules and allow corporate nominees to participate in its flagship Karnataka Premier League (KPL), triggering unease among long-standing members.
The seventh edition of KPL, which teed off on February 6 and features 432 golfers across 24 teams competing over four weekends, is widely regarded as one of India’s most successful club-level golf leagues. But the tournament is now overshadowed by this intervention.
At the centre of the row is a letter from the managing director of Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), which “strongly recommended” that the Association permit nominees of corporate associates -- currently a non-voting, time-bound membership category -- to take part in club tournaments, including KPL.
KGA’s existing Rule 12.12.15 explicitly bars such nominees from participating in inter-club and club competitions. An amendment to revisit this restriction had been scheduled for discussion at a special general meeting on February 5, but the meeting was called off on technical grounds.
Despite acknowledging the rule, the KSTDC letter termed the exclusion of corporate nominees as “discriminatory” and argued that corporate entities contribute significantly to Karnataka’s industrial and tourism ecosystem. This has not gone down well with many members.
“How does allowing corporate nominees to play in a local golf club tournament further tourism?” asked one member. Others suggested that corporate participation could instead be accommodated through promotional golf festivals rather than regular club tournaments. Members also stressed that any rule change must be approved by the Association’s general body and cannot be implemented through external pressure.
KSTDC Managing Director Prashant K Mishra said, “The KGA land belongs to KSTDC, and has been leased to KGA by the government. We received a letter from some associates who said they were not being allowed to play, and complained of stepmotherly treatment. I have written to them to consider their request,” he said.
The episode has stirred debate within the club over autonomy, governance, and whether associates can be allowed to participate in events, particularly when many aspirants wait years for full membership at the prestigious association.