Planning panel moots 350-km 'green wall' across five districts in Karnataka to check desertification

BENGALURU: Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission (KSPPC) has recommended the government construct a 350-km-long ‘green wall’ in North Karnataka from Belagavi to Bidar covering five districts to check expansion of desertification. KSPPC has also suggested the government set aside Rs 15 crore for a feasibility study.

It will be on the model of the 7,800- km Great Green Wall of Africa, covering 22 countries, and the 1,400- km-long ‘Great Green Wall of India’ proposed between Gujarat and Haryana, covering four states.

The commission’s deputy chairman B R Patil, Aland MLA, on Thursday submitted the 210-page report, including the recommendations of the five sub-committees to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to include it in the State Budget 2026-27 which he will present on March 6. The Commission has suggested that the State Budget speech should highlight that the Centre is not adhering to federal principles as it has reduced the ratio of its funding for centrally sponsored schemes.

Despite many appeals, the Centre did not sanction AIIMS to Raichur, it pointed out. It has also suggested putting an end to the district in-charge ministers’ governed system noting that it is detrimental to decentralisation of power in the three- tier system as GP/TP/ZP have become puppets of ministers.

KSPPC has recommended revision of State Climate Action Plan (KSAPCC) from gram panchayats to State.