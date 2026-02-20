Prepare for 2028 Karnataka polls, weed out corrupt govt: Former CM BS Yediyurappa

BENGALURU: BJP Central Parliamentary Board member and former CM BS Yediyurappa said the party must come to power on its own in the 2028 Assembly polls.

Addressing party workers at the State BJP Executive meeting in Bengaluru on Thursday, he said they need to weed out the corrupt government in Karnataka. “If we can make up our mind and be committed, we can achieve this,’’ he said.

At 82 years old, the BJP leader stressed that he has the energy to work for the next six years and more. “If god is willing, I am ready to travel anywhere across the state, I will come to your place,’’ he said.

The former CM is marking 50 years of his political career this year. He was felicitated by Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Gajendra Singh Shekawat on this milestone.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yediyurappa said, “The PM is our role model. Under his leadership, if we can work like him, it will not be difficult to achieve.’’

Shekawat said by 2047, India should become Viksit Bharat and for this, the BJP needs to win the polls. He urged party cadres to leave no stone unturned to bring the BJP to power in 2028.

Slamming the “corrupt, bankrupt and scam-ridden” Karnataka government, he said party cadres must go door-to-door and explain these issues to people.