Private bus operators in Karnataka allege harassment by transport dept officials over safety norms

BENGALURU: Private bus operators in Karnataka have alleged harassment by the Transport Department as the February 28 deadline approaches for compliance with newly mandated bus safety regulations.

Nataraj Sharma, president of the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations, said that most Karnataka-registered vehicles have already complied with the government’s directives, except for installation of the Fire Detection and Suppression System (FDSS) and renewal of rooftop luggage carriers. “We have been given time until the 28th. Almost everything else has been completed,” he said.

However, he said that enforcement officials have begun stopping vehicles, issuing test reports and collecting fines even before the deadline.

Concerns were also raised about certain safety provisions. Nataraj Sharma termed the removal of partition doors in sleeper coaches as “unscientific,” arguing it may increase noise and reduce air-conditioning efficiency. They questioned the practicality of some emergency exit norms, saying placement of doors and roof hatches must be scientifically designed to be effective in accidents.