Private bus operators in Karnataka allege harassment by transport dept officials over safety norms

BENGALURU: Private bus operators in Karnataka have alleged harassment by the Transport Department as the February 28 deadline approaches for compliance with newly mandated bus safety regulations.
Nataraj Sharma, president of the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations, said that most Karnataka-registered vehicles have already complied with the government’s directives, except for installation of the Fire Detection and Suppression System (FDSS) and renewal of rooftop luggage carriers. “We have been given time until the 28th. Almost everything else has been completed,” he said.
However, he said that enforcement officials have begun stopping vehicles, issuing test reports and collecting fines even before the deadline.
Concerns were also raised about certain safety provisions. Nataraj Sharma termed the removal of partition doors in sleeper coaches as “unscientific,” arguing it may increase noise and reduce air-conditioning efficiency. They questioned the practicality of some emergency exit norms, saying placement of doors and roof hatches must be scientifically designed to be effective in accidents.
Sharma also highlighted that the government should have formed a research committee comprising technical experts, manufacturers, bus body builders and bus owners’ associations before enforcing structural modifications. Rules should be based on technical consultation, he added.
Transport officials have asserted that the newly notified safety measures are mandatory and stated that non-compliant vehicles will face action, including possible suspension or cancellation of permits, however, a senior official said the nature of action will be finalised soon. Responding to allegations of harassment, the official said inspections may take longer in some cases, which operators perceive like that.
Among the 11 mandates from the Transport Department, buses up to 12 metres must have at least four emergency exits, while longer buses require five, as per AIS:119. Roof luggage carriers and ladders must be removed, and buses built through unauthorized chassis extension will be discontinued immediately.