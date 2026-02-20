Social activist Snehamayi says MUDA ex-chief paid Rs 9cr bribe for promotion

MYSURU: Social activist Snehamayi Krishna, who is waging a legal battle in the alleged MUDA scam, has made another major allegation, accusing former MUDA commissioner DB Natesh of paying a bribe of crores of rupees for promotion.

Seeking a detailed investigation into the matter, the activist has written to the assistant director of investigation, vigilance section of the Income Tax Department and the Directorate of Enforcement.

In his complaint, he alleged that the money belonged to the former MUDA commissioner and claimed that more than Rs 9 crore was transported in five bags, and that one bag containing Rs 1.60 crore was later handed over to a person said to be related to a senior IAS officer as bribe for the promotion.

Krishna urged the Income Tax Department and the ED to investigate the owner and driver of the car which allegedly transported the cash, trace the origin and delivery of the five bags, verify whether the vehicle rental was paid in cash or through online modes, collect the tower location and call detail records, including WhatsApp calls, of the persons, examine the GPS data of the vehicle and review CCTV footage from relevant locations.

He sought immediate legal action against those found guilty after investigation.

The chief secretary, however, described the allegations as baseless and unsupported by evidence, and sent a detailed written clarification to him.