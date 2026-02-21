16 years after Carlton Towers tragedy, Bengaluru faces ongoing fire safety challenges

On February 23 this year, it will be 16 years since the horrific fire tragedy at Carlton Towers on Old Airport Road in Bengaluru. The fire claimed nine lives and left more than 60 injured, many of the survivors still nursing the physical and mental trauma from that ill-fated day.

In a grim reminder that despite struggles and efforts by organisations like fire safety advocacy group Beyond Carlton, fire accidents continue to pose a real and present danger in an increasingly congested city like Bengaluru, a wheelchair-bound octogenarian was charred to death at 2.20 am on Thursday when a suspected short circuit set off a fire in his house where he lived alone in Mailasandra near Kengeri in Bengaluru.

A grimmer reminder than that is that while most of the deaths occurred in the Carlton Towers fire tragedy due to lack of exits to enable the people to escape from the fire and dense smoke that asphyxiated them, many buildings in Bengaluru continue to lack easy exits to escape fires. It is as if tragedies are waiting to happen despite the tragic lessons learnt from the past.

People need to understand that most fire tragedies can be prevented. In almost all fire accidents, violation of safety norms is the prime cause for the tragedies. The most common violations were found to be closed doors that were locked and sealed, use of inflammable substances, lack of well delineated fire escape routes, and – the most shocking – lack of fire safety awareness.