Attempt to silence activist Snehamayi, claims son

MYSURU: High drama prevailed on Friday after activist Snehamayi Krishna was detained by the police in Bengaluru just hours before he was scheduled to argue in court the controversial 50:50 site distribution by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).
Simultaneously, CCB sleuths, including three women police personnel, searched Krishna’s office and residence in Gowrishankar Nagar in Bandipalya, Mysuru, till 5.30 pm. At the time of the search, Krishna’s wife was present at the residence. Several documents and a printer were seized from the premises.
Krishna was in Bengaluru to argue the case related to a B-report filed by the Lokayukta police exonerating Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife BM Parvathy in the case related to alleged irregularities in MUDA’s site allotment process.
After the arrest, Krishna’s son Vivek said his father was taken into custody by sleuths of the City Crime Branch (CCB). “We were informed that he was taken by CCB officials. But when I went to the CCB office, they said he was not there. I am worried that he is being taken to an undisclosed location. I fear for my father’s life. If anything happens to him, the state government will be responsible,” he said.
He alleged that the detention was timed to prevent Krishna from presenting his arguments and evidence to the court. “Fearing that he might provide evidence during the court proceedings scheduled for the afternoon, the police arrested him. This is an attempt to silence him,” he alleged.
Vivek, who is in Bengaluru, said the police did not provide the family with a copy of the FIR or details of the case under which his father was arrested. He claimed that his father had been under pressure for pursuing the MUDA case and for levelling allegations against former MUDA commissioner DB Natesh, including claims of bribery involving Lokayukta officials and a senior IAS officer for promotion.
He said Krishna had recently released an audio clip and supporting evidence related to the allegations.
CCB officials remained tight-lipped about both the alleged detention and raids. A member of the search team reportedly said the entire operation was videographed and there was no need for concern regarding missing documents.
Natesh’s allegations in FIR
Based on the former MUDA commissioner complaint, the police have registered a case under Sections 336 (forgery) and 335 (making a false document) under the BNS and IT act.
Snehamayi Krishna, through his Facebook account, carried out a sustained campaign to defame him by publishing fabricated digital content.
On February 17, Krishna uploaded a six-second AI-generated audio clip and falsely claimed it to be the complainant’s voice to suggest clandestine contact.
Forged electronic documents were circulated online, falsely depicting financial transactions linked to corruption and illegal gratification.
On February 17, a letter purportedly addressed to the chief secretary was posted online alleging that the officer had paid crores of rupees to secure a promotion.
Posts dated February 8 claimed that the complainant had paid Rs 4.35 crore to officials of the Karnataka Lokayukta to obtain a favourable investigation report in connection with the MUDA case.
On October 26, 2025, video clips from a private family marriage function were uploaded without the complainant’s consent, accompanied by captions that portrayed him as a corrupt official enjoying with impunity.