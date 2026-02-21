Attempt to silence activist Snehamayi, claims son

MYSURU: High drama prevailed on Friday after activist Snehamayi Krishna was detained by the police in Bengaluru just hours before he was scheduled to argue in court the controversial 50:50 site distribution by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Simultaneously, CCB sleuths, including three women police personnel, searched Krishna’s office and residence in Gowrishankar Nagar in Bandipalya, Mysuru, till 5.30 pm. At the time of the search, Krishna’s wife was present at the residence. Several documents and a printer were seized from the premises.

Krishna was in Bengaluru to argue the case related to a B-report filed by the Lokayukta police exonerating Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife BM Parvathy in the case related to alleged irregularities in MUDA’s site allotment process.

After the arrest, Krishna’s son Vivek said his father was taken into custody by sleuths of the City Crime Branch (CCB). “We were informed that he was taken by CCB officials. But when I went to the CCB office, they said he was not there. I am worried that he is being taken to an undisclosed location. I fear for my father’s life. If anything happens to him, the state government will be responsible,” he said.

He alleged that the detention was timed to prevent Krishna from presenting his arguments and evidence to the court. “Fearing that he might provide evidence during the court proceedings scheduled for the afternoon, the police arrested him. This is an attempt to silence him,” he alleged.