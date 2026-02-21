Bengaluru East City to crack down on illegal PGs

BENGALURU: Bengaluru East City Corporation, which has over 60% of paying guests (PGs) accommodations, formed a joint team to inspect the cases of unauthorised PGs sprouting in Bengaluru to ensure public safety.

Commissioner DS Ramesh said, “As per the order of the High Court, a joint inspection team comprising officials of the Health Department and the Urban Planning Department was formed to inspect compliance with public health and safety rules in PGs under the jurisdiction of the Eastern City Corporation within 15 days and submit a compliance report.”

The commissioner says he also instructed the officers to check if the building is constructed as per the approved plan, whether it falls in the commercial zone and if they have obtained NOC from the fire department.