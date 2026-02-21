Bengaluru East City to crack down on illegal PGs

BENGALURU: Bengaluru East City Corporation, which has over 60% of paying guests (PGs) accommodations, formed a joint team to inspect the cases of unauthorised PGs sprouting in Bengaluru to ensure public safety.
Commissioner DS Ramesh said, “As per the order of the High Court, a joint inspection team comprising officials of the Health Department and the Urban Planning Department was formed to inspect compliance with public health and safety rules in PGs under the jurisdiction of the Eastern City Corporation within 15 days and submit a compliance report.”
The commissioner says he also instructed the officers to check if the building is constructed as per the approved plan, whether it falls in the commercial zone and if they have obtained NOC from the fire department.
The officials were also asked to verify features like installation of CCTVs and data storage system for at least 90 days, a minimum 70 square feet of space per person, first aid kit, basic medical facilities, safe drinking water, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) certificate recognition if there is a kitchen for food preparation, security system, compliance with garbage segregation and disposal rules, and display boards of emergency contact numbers and take actions as per the rules.
The commissioner also held a meeting with officials on Friday, and asked them to get prepared for the National Census-2027. “Deploy the required human resources, including Charge Officer, Assistant Charge Officer, Enumerator Supervisors, Enumerators, Technical Assistants and other personnel required for the census work in the jurisdiction of the corporation and provide necessary training,” he said
He also took instructed the officers to dispose of pending files related to contempt of court casesand strengthen the monitoring system.