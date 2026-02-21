Complete Ejipura flyover by July-end: Maheshwar Rao

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao directed the contractor to complete the entire Ejipura flyover project by July-end. During an inspection of various development works on Friday, he reviewed the progress of Ejipura flyover and expressed concern over the slow pace of work. He instructed the contractor to deploy additional machinery and manpower and to execute all components simultaneously to ensure timely completion.

He noted that even after three weeks since obstacles related to the installation of pillars near St John’s Hospital were resolved, the piling work resumed only on Thursday. He reprimanded the contractor and directed that piling works be expedited and completed within 15 days. He instructed that pile cap and pillar construction be carried out alongside piling works and that superstructure segment casting be undertaken in parallel to accelerate progress.

Rao said, “Permission from the traffic police should be obtained to restrict traffic on one side of the road to facilitate rainwater pipeline work. Directions were issued to take possession of land belonging to Kendriya Sadan and the Astrophysics Society of India for the construction of a footpath, and to expedite ramp works near the Ejipura signal.”