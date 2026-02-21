Criticism against me rooted in caste prejudice, says Siddu

BENGALURU: Marking the World Social Justice Day, CM Siddaramaiah on Friday alleged that sustained criticism and personal attacks against him are rooted in caste prejudice and unease among entrenched elites over his rise from an underprivileged backward-class background to the state’s highest office, prompting a rebuttal from BJP.

Siddaramaiah said his detractors are unable to reconcile to the fact that “a shepherd who once tended sheep” has become CM and is presenting budgets “with the confidence of an economist”. He argued that this journey had generated resentment and led to what he described as a calculated effort to politically sideline him.

He said opposition to his leadership is part of a broader historical pattern in which individuals who attempted to challenge entrenched hierarchies faced hostility and resistance.

He said advancing the cause of social justice was never easy. “Whenever I raised my voice for the marginalised or implemented programmes for them, attacks were launched against me, and they continue even now,” he said, adding that his alignment with the poor, oppressed and opportunity-deprived had made him a political target.

He asserted that Congress winning 136 Assembly seats was an endorsement of its commitment to inclusive development and welfare-driven governance. He pointed to landmark legislation aimed at institutionalising equity beyond political cycles.