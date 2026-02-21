CT, MRI services disrupted in Karnataka govt hospitals after payment dispute

BENGALURU: CT and MRI services in several government hospitals in Karnataka faced disruption after a private diagnostic provider suspended operations, citing pending dues of Rs 143 crore since 2019.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said the government would release payments only after proper verification, stressing that public funds cannot be disbursed without scan-wise validation.

Addressing a press conference at Vidhana Soudha on Friday, the minister rejected opposition claims that the health department is paralysed. He said the state is continuing to finance all health schemes from its own resources despite delayed National Health Mission (NHM) funds from the Centre.