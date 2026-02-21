GBA back to drawing board as govt says 6,500 staff too many

BENGALURU: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) is reworking on the new Common Cadre and Recruitment (C&R) rule, as the state government has raised objections to its proposal to have around 6,500 officers and staff, including IAS, KAS and other officials, to the five city corporations. This would have a financial implication of Rs 50 crore per month, with a major part being the salaries of the staff. Citing higher burden on the exchequer, GBA has been told to rework the numbers of officers and staff and the finances.
“Excluding pourakarmikas and sanitation workers, who form the largest group, GBA and the five corporations together were estimated to require around 6,500 officers and staff across all categories -- Group A, B, C and D. The same was discussed at the state government level before submitting the C&R rule officially and we have been told that the staff numbers are higher and Rs 50 crore per month would be a big burden on the exchequer,” said a senior GBA official.
“We were told by officials from the Urban Development Department that the state finance department would not approve 6,500 employees. After this, we ran through the staff requirements again and found that some of the departments seem to have requested more staff than actually needed. Further, if the existing staff are utilised and optimised effectively, the total staff needed could be cut down. We are reworking on it.”
The official said once they submit the C&R, it has to go through multiple stages before finalisation. “It has to go to the ministers concerned, pass the legal department and the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms. The final go-ahead has to be given by the state finance department,” the official said.
When TNIE contacted GBA Special Commissioner (Finance and Administration) Harish Kumar, he said, “We will submit the revised C&R to the state government next week and are hopeful that it will be approved.”
GBA gets 11 more members
Bengaluru: The state government on Friday re-constituted the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) by adding 11 members. In its August 26 notification last year, the government had constituted a 75-member GBA, headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, which has now been increased to 86 members. The newly added members are: Chikkaballapur MP Dr K Sudhakar and MP Sudha Murthy, Anekal MLA B Shivanna, MLCs Ramoji Gowda, Dr M R Seetharam, Umashree, H P Sudham Das and Ramesh Babu, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Rithesh Kumar Singh and Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Development Department) Tushar Girinath.