GBA back to drawing board as govt says 6,500 staff too many

BENGALURU: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) is reworking on the new Common Cadre and Recruitment (C&R) rule, as the state government has raised objections to its proposal to have around 6,500 officers and staff, including IAS, KAS and other officials, to the five city corporations. This would have a financial implication of Rs 50 crore per month, with a major part being the salaries of the staff. Citing higher burden on the exchequer, GBA has been told to rework the numbers of officers and staff and the finances.

“Excluding pourakarmikas and sanitation workers, who form the largest group, GBA and the five corporations together were estimated to require around 6,500 officers and staff across all categories -- Group A, B, C and D. The same was discussed at the state government level before submitting the C&R rule officially and we have been told that the staff numbers are higher and Rs 50 crore per month would be a big burden on the exchequer,” said a senior GBA official.

“We were told by officials from the Urban Development Department that the state finance department would not approve 6,500 employees. After this, we ran through the staff requirements again and found that some of the departments seem to have requested more staff than actually needed. Further, if the existing staff are utilised and optimised effectively, the total staff needed could be cut down. We are reworking on it.”