Guidance value yet to be hiked by 15% across Karnataka, expect property rates to go up

BENGALURU: The guidance value of properties across Karnataka is likely to be hiked by 15 per cent by April, and the Stamps and Registration department has started the exercise of tabulating guidance values.

"Guidance value revision is being done after a gap of two years and will be in the range of 12-15 per cent per square metre. The last revision was done in 2023, and the one prior to it was done in 2019. Since there is a two-year gap, and the cost of properties has escalated, the increase will be less than the previous revision which ranged from 0-30 per cent," a senior revenue department official told The New Indian Express.

Citing an example, the official explained that guidance value for 1 sqm on the stretch from MG Road to Ulsoor Junction in Bengaluru in the year 2019 was Rs 1,57,700. It was revised to Rs 1,81,500 in 2023, and if hiked by 15%, the guidance value will be Rs 2,08,785 per sqm.

An official said: "We have started with the table-top exercise of properties in the state, and in the coming days, field visits will also start. Ideally, revision should be done annually, but was not done last fiscal due to political reasons. To increase revenue, revision in guidance value is essential. Besides, the cost of properties is also rising."

The guidance value is calculated and revised based on the number of transactions, market value of the property and potential rise in rates in the next couple of years. The debt coverage ratio and debt service ratio is also taken into account while calculating guidance value.