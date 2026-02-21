Historical temples in Gadag targeted again as idols defaced; villagers demand strict action

GADAG: Two more cases of defacement of idols in Gadag’s historical temples were reported in the past two days. Miscreants defaced a Shivalinga in the Shiva temple in Mallikarjunapur, and the idol of goddess Mariyamma was desecrated in the temple near Adrahalli village in Laxmeshwar taluk of Gadag district. The miscreants painted the face of the idol with ink, and damaged part of it, making it appear distorted.

After news of the treasure in Lakkundi broke out, miscreants have been targeting historical temples on the outskirts of the village or farther away. Last week, Shiva and Nandi idols were defaced near Singatalur village of Mundargi taluk in Gadag district, on the banks of the river Tungabhadra.

With defacement of idols increasing across the district, villagers have complained to the police in Laxmeshwar and Mundargi taluks, and demanded strict action and punishment for the wrongdoers. Villagers say the miscreants are targeting the temples for treasure.