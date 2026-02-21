Historical temples in Gadag targeted again as idols defaced; villagers demand strict action

GADAG: Two more cases of defacement of idols in Gadag’s historical temples were reported in the past two days. Miscreants defaced a Shivalinga in the Shiva temple in Mallikarjunapur, and the idol of goddess Mariyamma was desecrated in the temple near Adrahalli village in Laxmeshwar taluk of Gadag district. The miscreants painted the face of the idol with ink, and damaged part of it, making it appear distorted.
After news of the treasure in Lakkundi broke out, miscreants have been targeting historical temples on the outskirts of the village or farther away. Last week, Shiva and Nandi idols were defaced near Singatalur village of Mundargi taluk in Gadag district, on the banks of the river Tungabhadra.
With defacement of idols increasing across the district, villagers have complained to the police in Laxmeshwar and Mundargi taluks, and demanded strict action and punishment for the wrongdoers. Villagers say the miscreants are targeting the temples for treasure.
The defacing of Shivalinga, Nandi idol and Honnathamma idol in Singatalur village on Shivaratri, had shocked the entire district. Now, the fresh defacement has hurt the sentiments of devotees. As news of the defacement spread, hundreds of villagers gathered near the temples to express their anger.
“Those who are playing with the sentiments of our religion should be arrested immediately and given strict punishment,” Adrahalli villagers said.
Gadag SP Rohan Jagadish said teams have been formed and investigation is under way. “The defacement acts look like the wrongdoers are not mentally fit and as per primary sources, these are not acts carried out to create any disturbances or hunt for treasure. However, we cannot ascertain anything till investigation is completed and we need community participation. We will soon nab the wrongdoers.”