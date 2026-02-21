Karnataka govt forms panel to achieve zero maternal mortality

BENGALURU: The State Government has constituted a high-level empowered committee to implement a plan aimed at reducing preventable maternal mortality to zero in the state.

The plan, approved at a cost of Rs 139.53 crore under the KTPP scheme for 2025–26, focuses on reducing the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) through coordinated, multi-departmental efforts.

The committee has been granted authority to permit filling critical vacant sanctioned posts through contract appointments or outsourcing. It also holds administrative powers related to disciplinary action and may delegate officers from relevant departments for specific tasks. Additionally, the committee will provide direction for inter-departmental coordination to ensure effective implementation of the campaign.