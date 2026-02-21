Karnataka govt forms panel to achieve zero maternal mortality

BENGALURU: The State Government has constituted a high-level empowered committee to implement a plan aimed at reducing preventable maternal mortality to zero in the state.
The plan, approved at a cost of Rs 139.53 crore under the KTPP scheme for 2025–26, focuses on reducing the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) through coordinated, multi-departmental efforts.
The committee has been granted authority to permit filling critical vacant sanctioned posts through contract appointments or outsourcing. It also holds administrative powers related to disciplinary action and may delegate officers from relevant departments for specific tasks. Additionally, the committee will provide direction for inter-departmental coordination to ensure effective implementation of the campaign.
Its functions include examining the causes of maternal mortality in the state and taking preventive measures. The committee will ensure coordination among the Departments of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education, Women and Child Development, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Urban Development, Revenue and other concerned departments to support the drive to reduce preventable maternal mortality to zero. It will work to ensure universal access to maternal health services for all pregnant women and address disparities in maternal healthcare, particularly in public health institutions.
The committee will also strengthen primary, secondary and tertiary health services by ensuring the availability of human resources, equipment, medicines and services required for safe delivery. It will establish accountability mechanisms to improve quality of care and maternal health outcomes and coordinate with the private sector to ensure continuity of maternal health services across the state.