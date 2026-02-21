Locals demand inclusion of coastal stations in proposed Madgaon-Bengaluru Vande Bharat route

MANGALURU: The proposed Vande Bharat Express service between Bengaluru and Madgaon has triggered disappointment across the coastal belt, as tentative schedules reveal that the train will bypass both Mangaluru Central and Mangaluru Junction stations.

According to the tentative timetable, the train will operate between Yeshwantpur in Bengaluru and Madgaon, travelling via Padil without halting at either of Mangaluru’s key railway stations. Residents and railway activists argue that this move defeats long-standing demands for a dedicated Vande Bharat service connecting Bengaluru and Mangaluru.

As per the tentative schedule, the Yeshwantpur–Madgaon Vande Bharat Express will depart Yeshwantpur at 6:05 am and reach Madgaon at 7:15 pm. On the return journey, the train will leave Madgaon at 5:30 am and arrive at Yeshwantpur at 6:40 pm.

En route, the train is scheduled to reach Hassan at 9:10 am, Sakleshpur at 9:55 am, and Subrahmanya Road at 12:30 pm. It is expected to pass through Padil at 2:00 pm and cross Thokur at 2:40 pm before proceeding towards Madgaon. Notably, there are no scheduled stops at Mangaluru Junction or Mangaluru Central. The train will also skip key coastal stations such as Udupi and Karwar.