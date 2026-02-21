Lokayukta police arrest BJP MLA, his two PAs, while accepting Rs 5 lakh bribe in Gadag

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Lokayukta police on Saturday arrested MLA Dr Chandru Lamani and his two personal assistants -- Manjunath Valmiki and Gurunaik (private), while allegedly accepting Rs 5 lakh bribe.

Dr Chandru Lamani represent the BJP in Shirahatti Constituency, in Gadag.

According to the official statement, the accused have allegedly demanded Rs 11 lakh from the complainant, Vijay Pujar, a class-1 contractor from Chincholi in Gadag, as a bribe to execute a Minor Irrigation Department's construction work, retaining wall on either side of the road.

Unable to pay it, the complainant approached the Lokayukta police, who registered the crime under the Prevention of Corruption Act, laid the trap and arrested the accused persons while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh.

Further investigation is underway.