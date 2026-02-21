Tech con: Karnataka HC refuses to quash criminal case against four accused

BENGALURU: This case is akin to a crime thriller or potboiler. The accused/perpetrators of cybercrime created a fake website of State Bank of India (SBI) and managed to hack the website of the bank to generate an OTP to make the complainant believe that he has, in fact, received money in his account. Again, they hacked the website of the bank to show the balance in the account of the complainant as Rs 225crore, and secured commission of Rs 7.15crore from the complainant, the Karnataka High Court said, refusing to quash criminal proceedings against four accused.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order, rejecting the four separate petitions filed by them, questioning criminal proceedings initiated against them based on a complaint filed by Vinayak Kabadi from Gadag in 2022, under the provisions of the IPC and Information Technology Act.

The accused are Balajee aka Balaji Sha of Tamil Nadu, Seba Jeevan Sebaratnam of the United Kingdom, presently residing in Bengaluru, Vinay Kumar Agarwal of Bengaluru, and Silmia aka Silmya Fathima of Tamil Nadu. Some of the accused, who are leading lavish lives and investing the fraud money abroad, were also booked by the CBI.

“Investigation has revealed not an isolated lapse, but a concerted conspiracy allegedly replicated across states, involving the victim. The role attributed to each of the accused is neither vague nor incidental. The summary of the chargesheet painstakingly delineates the part played by each accused -- from the introduction and inducement to technological execution, to siphoning off and laundering of funds,” the court observed.

Additional State Public Prosecutor BN Jagadeesha submitted that the chargesheet clearly indicates that the accused created a fake SBI website, generated an OTP on the mobile phone of the complainant to make him believe his account had been credited with Rs 225crore. Believing the accused, the complainant transferred Rs 7.15 crore to the account of the accused, which is the only transfer in the case in hand, he told the court.