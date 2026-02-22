Audio clip genuine, documents fake: Police on activist Snehamayi Krishna posts targeting ex-MUDA chief

BENGALURU: The audio clip is not fabricated but other documents and allegations posted on social media by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna have turned out to be fake, said an investigating officer. Meanwhile, Krishna and the other accused, who were arrested on Friday, were released on station bail on Saturday.

Former MUDA Commissioner DB Natesh had filed a complaint with the cybercrime police alleging that Krishna circulated his photograph along with fabricated documents and audio clip on social media, defaming him.

An officer who is part of the investigation told TNSE that along with Krishna, the police also arrested another accused, Vinod (34), a jewellery shop owner in Mysuru and a resident of Bogadi. Vinod and Natesh were said to be friends. It was revealed that a dispute had arisen between Vinod and Natesh over financial dealings, and that Natesh had allegedly threatened him over the financial row.

With the intention of taking revenge for personal gain, Vinod contacted Snehamayi Krishna and provided him with false information and a partial audio clip. Krishna, without verifying the authenticity of the information, publicised it on social media, the officer said.

The officer added that the probe revealed the audio clip itself was not fabricated; however, Vinod had shared only a partially edited version with Krishna. Meanwhile, the other documents provided by Vinod, including allegations involving the Chief Secretary, financial transactions linked to corruption, and claims of illegal gratification were found to be fake.

Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) had urged the Vidhan Soudha to conduct an inquiry against Krishna for making baseless charges.