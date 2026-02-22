BJP needs to shift focus from power to people’s issues in Karnataka

BJP leaders have expressed confidence about returning to power in the state in 2028. That exuberance was evident at the State Executive Committee meeting in Bengaluru earlier this week. Such rhetoric may help boost the morale of its cadre, especially when Congress is banking heavily on guarantee schemes that put money directly into the hands of beneficiaries. However, to realise that goal, the party needs to sharpen its focus on people’s issues to hold the government accountable.
BJP leaders in the state often talk about the growing public disenchantment with the Congress government. One of four resolutions passed in the state executive committee meeting also highlighted the government’s failure on several fronts, including tackling corruption, the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites allotment scam, alleged irregularities in issuing Excise licenses, alleged misuse of “Gruha Lakshmi” scheme funds, commission to get contracts, government’s failure to contain drug trafficking, and price rise. But the question is, has the BJP done enough to nail the government on those issues and endear themselves to the masses?
Except in the MUDA case, in which the allegations were made against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family members, and in the alleged misappropriation of funds in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, the party lacked sustained campaigns to take other issues to a logical conclusion. In the MUDA case, there was a massive padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru, while the party’s campaign in the ST Development Corporation case led to the minister’s resignation, followed by an SIT probe.
The BJP leaders often raise issues, some of them potent enough for any opposition to put the government on the mat during the legislative session, but fail to follow up adequately by scaling them up or sustaining them. The BJP leaders need to realise that even if their aim is to come to power, which is obvious for any political party, people’s issues are the vehicles on which they ride to power.
During the recent legislative session, the party raised the issue of alleged irregularities in the Excise Department and accused the Congress government of sending money to the party’s electioneering for the upcoming Assam, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. They demanded Excise Minister RB Timmapur’s resignation. In the Assembly, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka even said they would expose the scam.
Other allegations included that funds under the Gruha Lakshmi guarantee scheme were not paid on time, Rs 5,000 crore was unaccounted for, and that the state government was diverting Central grants and giving fake utility certificates. Most of these issues were raised either in the assembly or during press conferences, with no major outreach initiatives to further its campaigns.
People may be angry with certain decisions of the state government, but the challenge for the BJP would be to channelise that anger in its support. A section of the party leaders feels that the campaigns need to be more aggressive and sustained to hold the government accountable. Mere optics should not replace real hard work on the ground.
The party high command is fully backing the state leadership. The state leaders need to focus on strengthening the organisation, taking all leaders together, and maintaining a good rapport with the alliance partner Janata Dal (Secular). Any discussions or claims on the party coming to power “on its own” or the next chief minister could drive a wedge between NDA partners. JDS top leaders, including former PM HD Deve Gowda and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, have realised the futility of such bravado and often talk about strengthening the alliance.
In any case, there is no point in discussing whether the party would come to power on its own or continue to have an alliance with Janata Dal (Secular). All those issues would be dealt with by the central leaders, especially given the BJP central leaders’ rapport with Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy.
The party insiders feel that the only aim of the BJP-JDS alliance should be to take up sustained campaigns against the Congress government and gain control of the narrative. At the national level, the Congress may be a party losing strength election after election, but in Karnataka, it is a formidable force. At the top, Congress leaders may have issues over the change of leadership, but as an organisation, the party has a well-oiled election machinery in the state.
While the 2028 assembly polls are two years away, which is a long time in politics, the BJP should do what is expected of it as a responsible opposition by taking up people’s issues. Local bodies’ elections will be a major test for the BJP-JDS alliance before the assembly polls.