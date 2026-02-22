BJP needs to shift focus from power to people’s issues in Karnataka

BJP leaders have expressed confidence about returning to power in the state in 2028. That exuberance was evident at the State Executive Committee meeting in Bengaluru earlier this week. Such rhetoric may help boost the morale of its cadre, especially when Congress is banking heavily on guarantee schemes that put money directly into the hands of beneficiaries. However, to realise that goal, the party needs to sharpen its focus on people’s issues to hold the government accountable.

BJP leaders in the state often talk about the growing public disenchantment with the Congress government. One of four resolutions passed in the state executive committee meeting also highlighted the government’s failure on several fronts, including tackling corruption, the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites allotment scam, alleged irregularities in issuing Excise licenses, alleged misuse of “Gruha Lakshmi” scheme funds, commission to get contracts, government’s failure to contain drug trafficking, and price rise. But the question is, has the BJP done enough to nail the government on those issues and endear themselves to the masses?

Except in the MUDA case, in which the allegations were made against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family members, and in the alleged misappropriation of funds in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, the party lacked sustained campaigns to take other issues to a logical conclusion. In the MUDA case, there was a massive padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru, while the party’s campaign in the ST Development Corporation case led to the minister’s resignation, followed by an SIT probe.