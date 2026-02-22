Brass will take call on power tussle soon: PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi

BELAGAVI: Amid growing political uncertainty in Karnataka, senior Congress leaders have reached a “logical stage” in deliberations and a final decision may be announced soon, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi said on Friday, triggering fresh political speculation in the state.

Jarkiholi made the remarks after meeting AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi along with former minister K N Rajanna on Saturday. The leaders held discussions for nearly half an hour on the prevailing political developments in Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Jarkiholi said the delegation apprised the party high command of the ongoing political situation in the state and urged an early resolution to the prevailing confusion within the state unit. “We have requested the high command to resolve the issues at the earliest. Kharge has assured us that the matter will be settled soon,” he said.

When asked whether discussions involved a possible change in leadership or any major organisational decision, Jarkiholi said no specific outcome was disclosed. “We do not know whether it concerns a change of chief minister or any other decision. However, we have urged the high command to arrive at a final conclusion. Discussions were positive, and things may stabilise soon,” he added, clarifying that the post of KPCC president did not figure in the talks.

Echoing similar views, Rajanna said several legislators were in agreement with Jarkiholi’s stand that internal issues must be resolved without delay. “Our priority is to end the confusion first. We have collectively conveyed this to the leadership,” he said, adding that cabinet reshuffle was not discussed during the meeting.