Dams losing water fast, Karnataka may face crisis

BENGALURU: Karnataka received good rainfall last year raising hopes of trouble-free months ahead, but the reality is different: Ten of the state’s 13 major dams now have lower storage than the previous year. That is because of evaporation of water from dams because of rising temperatures, while severe overexploitation has affected groundwater quality.

Experts warn that drinking water could be a concern in some parts of the state this summer.

As per data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), water storage at all 13 dams was 535 thousand million cubic Feet (tmcft) in 2025, but now, it is 493 tmcft, a difference of 42 tmcft. While the Tungabhadra dam had close to 40 tmcft of water last year, it has reduced to 24 tmcft now. Similarly, the Linganmakki dam has 87 tmcft now, as against 78 tmcft last year.

The water level at the Supa dam has come down from 82 tmcft to 77 tmcft. There has been a slight increase in Krishnaraja Reservoir. While it was 37.88 tmcft last year, it is 38.64 tmcft now.

As against the total capacity of 895.07 tmcft in all the 13 dams, the storage is 493.91 tmcft, which is 45% of the capacity.