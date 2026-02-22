Despite driving tech growth, South states not invited to AI Summit: Minister Priyank Kharge

BENGALURU: Karnataka IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge said despite South Indian states — Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu — driving India’s technology and innovation story, they were not invited for the AI summit in New Delhi. He said Karnataka has extended full cooperation to every initiative of the Government of India, rising above party lines in the larger national interest and yet in national platforms such as the AI Summit, the IT ministers of the three states were excluded.

Kharge was responding to former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai, who posted that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge were only critical of the AI Summit, mentioning that many innovators and AI entrepreneurs from Karnataka are part of the summit.

“What explains this deliberate sidelining of states that are, in reality, driving India’s technology and innovation story?” Kharge posted on X on February 20. He said only brickbats were shown and never bouquets, even for a job well done. Listing out the investments Karnataka has received, Kharge said,

“In just the past few months, global players Mistral AI, Google, Harvey, ElevenLabs, Disney and Anthropic among others have chosen to invest in our state. These are real, tangible commitments, not speculative headlines. Yet there is complete silence from those who are otherwise eager to amplify every rumour of a ‘missed opportunity’.”