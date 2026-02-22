Karnataka

Eight-year-old girl dies after swallowing Ludo coin in Mangaluru

The girl accidentally swallowed the cone shaped coin and when she started to choke, her mother with the help of their neighbours, shifted her to a private hospital in Thokkottu.
Image used for representative purpose.
Image used for representative purpose.(File Photo)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

MANGALURU: In a tragic incident, an eight-year-old girl who accidentally swallowed a Ludo game coin died by suffocation at Kolya near Thokkottu in Ullal near Mangaluru.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when she was playing Ludo with her brother and a sister.

The deceased girl has been identified as Tanushka, the second daughter of Rajesh Gatti and Rajeshwari, who hails from Madhur Uliyathadka in Kasargod district. She was a class 2 student of St Sebastian School, Thokkottu.

Tanushka's mother works as a teacher at a school in Ullal and wanted to stay closer to her school, hence the family had shifted to Kolya and were living in a rented house.

While playing Ludo, the girl accidentally swallowed the cone shaped coin and when she started to choke, her mother with the help of their neighbours, shifted her to a private hospital in Thokkottu.

Later, she was shifted to a private hospital at Deralakatte as her condition worsened, but the doctors declared her dead.

Police said that during a post-mortem examination, the doctors found the swallowed plastic Ludo coin in her lungs.

death
Ludo
swallowed coin

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com