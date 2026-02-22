Eight-year-old girl dies after swallowing Ludo coin in Mangaluru

MANGALURU: In a tragic incident, an eight-year-old girl who accidentally swallowed a Ludo game coin died by suffocation at Kolya near Thokkottu in Ullal near Mangaluru.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when she was playing Ludo with her brother and a sister.

The deceased girl has been identified as Tanushka, the second daughter of Rajesh Gatti and Rajeshwari, who hails from Madhur Uliyathadka in Kasargod district. She was a class 2 student of St Sebastian School, Thokkottu.

Tanushka's mother works as a teacher at a school in Ullal and wanted to stay closer to her school, hence the family had shifted to Kolya and were living in a rented house.

While playing Ludo, the girl accidentally swallowed the cone shaped coin and when she started to choke, her mother with the help of their neighbours, shifted her to a private hospital in Thokkottu.

Later, she was shifted to a private hospital at Deralakatte as her condition worsened, but the doctors declared her dead.

Police said that during a post-mortem examination, the doctors found the swallowed plastic Ludo coin in her lungs.